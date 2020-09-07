Buttler ruled out of third T20 for leaving bio-secure ‘bubble’

Batsman Jos Buttler will not play in the third Twenty20 international against Australia after leaving the team’s bio-secure bubble to be with his family, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

Opener Buttler anchored England’s chase of 158 on Sunday, remaining unbeaten on 77 off 54 balls, as the hosts prevailed with seven balls to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series ahead of Tuesday’s final match in Southampton.