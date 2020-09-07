Buttler ruled out of third T20 for leaving bio-secure ‘bubble’

Reuters
Jos Buttler poses for a photo with his man of the match award after the 2nd T20 against Australia.
Jos Buttler poses for a photo with his man of the match award after the 2nd T20 against Australia. Reuters

Batsman Jos Buttler will not play in the third Twenty20 international against Australia after leaving the team’s bio-secure bubble to be with his family, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

Opener Buttler anchored England’s chase of 158 on Sunday, remaining unbeaten on 77 off 54 balls, as the hosts prevailed with seven balls to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series ahead of Tuesday’s final match in Southampton.

Advertisement

The ECB did not say why Buttler had left the bubble but expected him to return before the three-match one-day international series against the same opponents begins on Friday.

“England batsman Jos Buttler left the bio-secure bubble yesterday evening following the team’s victory over Australia to be with his family,” the ECB said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Buttler, subject to testing, will return to the bio-secure bubble on Thursday ahead of the first ODI of the Royal London Series at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday.”

England can replace Australia at the top of the T20 rankings if they win the final match and sweep the series 3-0.

More News

Buttler masterclass helps England seal T20 series over Australia

England's Jos Buttler in action

Cricketers to undergo COVID-19 test from Monday

Cricketers to undergo COVID-19 test from Monday

Mustafizur says playing for Bangladesh more important than IPL

Mustafizur Rahman

Police bring charge of negligence, lodge murder case

A board shows information on the explosion at a mosque in Paschim Talla area of Narayanganj