Buttler ton, Chahal hat-trick give Royals edge in IPL thriller

Jos Buttler's 103 and a hat-trick by Yuzvendra Chahal helped Rajasthan Royals edge out Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in a nail-biting IPL contest on Monday.

The England batter smashed his second IPL century this season to power Royals to 217 for five -- the highest total of this edition.

Umesh Yadav nearly got Kolkata through with his nine-ball 21 but West Indies left-arm quick Obed McCoy held his nerve on his IPL debut to defend 11 in the final over and bowl out the opposition for 210 in 19.4 overs.