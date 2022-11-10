The ‘clerical’ mindset biggest block for Bangladesh and India in T20

Bangladesh again ended a T20 tournament with disappointment but India, the powerhouse of the game, were perhaps even more so as they were bulldozed by England in the semifinal.

India, the cricket-frenzy country with the richest cricket board in the planet again faltered in the shortest, modern format of the game. Why the people of this part of the world failing time and again with this format? Let us dig deep.

Let’s start with a joke!

Amid the rush of reaching the office on a weekday morning at the extremely crowded Dhaka City, a gentleman somehow boarded on the already jam-packed local bus. As the bus started moving everyone around was terrified anticipating a harrowing ordeal with the man barely hanging like a bat in the door of the bus. Someone from the road said, come on man! Your job is not more important than your life! You are risking your life for the sake of saving your petty job!