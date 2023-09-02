India reach 266 after Shaheen's four-for in Asia Cup

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets to lead an inspired pace attack and bowl out India for 266 in Saturday's blockbuster Asia Cup clash.

India slipped to 66-4 before Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) hit back in a stand of 138 to hand their team a fighting total in their opening match of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to next month's ODI World Cup in India.

Left-arm quick Shaheen rattled the opposition top order, taking the key wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India elected to bat first in the group match, which saw two rain breaks after a day of gloomy weather.