Maxwell, Warner hundreds propel Australia to 399-8 v Netherlands

Glenn Maxwell took 40 balls to smash the fastest hundred in the history of the 50-overs World Cup and propel Australia to an imposing 399-8 against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Opener David Warner struck 104, his second successive hundred of the tournament, but it was Maxwell's 106 off 44 balls that took Australia near the 400-mark after electing to bat.

Steve Smith (71) and Marnus Labuschagne (62) also made merry against the inexperienced Dutch attack but Maxwell simply feasted on them smacking eight sixes and nine fours in his blitz.

Five-time champions Australia are sitting fourth in the points table and are chasing their third consecutive victory to inch closer to a semi-final berth.