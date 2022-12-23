England’s Sam Curran becomes most expensive player in IPL history

England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player bought by the money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday when Punjab Kings paid Rupees 185 million ($2.23 million) for his services.

The left-arm quick and attacking middle-order batsman was among a selection of the world’s top cricketers going under the hammer this year.

His purchase set a local currency record, surpassing South African all-rounder Chris Morris who was snatched up by Rajasthan Royals for Rupees 162.5 million in 2021.