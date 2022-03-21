Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal expressed his disappointment over the behaviour of the wicket at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, stating that there was uneven bounce in the wicket which made their task difficult one, reports BSS.

But despite expressing his frustration, Tamim refused to blame the wicket, instead he admitted they played poorly in the match which they wanted to win in a bid to confirm the three-match series with a match to go.

"The wicket was not what we expected. Pace and bounce we can take it, but uneven you can't," Tamim said after the match.