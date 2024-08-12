Shakib named in Bangladesh Test squad for Pakistan series

Ending all speculations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the Test squad for the two-match Test series against Pakistan, keeping star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the team.

Uncertainty hovers around Shakib’s fate in the national team since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government following a student-led mass movement.

Shakib, one of the MPs of Awami League was in Canada to play the Global T20 League when the government was ousted.

Since then his future looked uncertain. But the BCB selection panel spoke with him over phone to take his consent for the Pakistan series. Shakib, who is in USA now with his family will join the side in Pakistan directly.

Shakib, a veteran of 67 Tests, is one of the pillars of Bangladesh cricket. Since Tamim Iqbal discontinued cricket, Shakib’s experience, specially in the Test team, is believed to be imperative.