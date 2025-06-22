Hundred-hero Pope answers England's prayers as Bumrah strikes

Ollie Pope made a defiant century as England fought back despite Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul and a blistering hundred from Rishabh Pant for India on Saturday's second day of the first Test at Headingley.

England were 209-3 in reply to India's first-innings 471 at stumps, still a deficit of 262 runs, with Pope exactly 100 not out after being dropped on 60.

But they had been 4-1 when England vice-captain Pope came to the crease in overcast, bowler-friendly, conditions after a superb Bumrah delivery had Zak Crawley caught by Karun Nair at first slip.

And after Pope reached his century, a gripping day's Test cricket ended with late drama involving two batsmen on their Yorkshire home ground.

Joe Root fell to fast bowler Bumrah for 28 with a careless steer straight to first slip.

And in the last over of the day, it appeared Bumrah had dismissed Harry Brook for a duck when the rising star top-edged an over-ambitious pull and was well caught by Mohammed Siraj at midwicket.