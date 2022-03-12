Centurion Khawaja shines as Australia dominate Pakistan

The 35-year-old has made the most of a recall to the national side, missing out on a hundred in the first Test at Rawalpindi by three runs after scoring centuries in both innings in his return match against England.

"Look, it's very nice, they were saying 'Khawaja, Khawaja" and they said that in Rawalpindi as well," said Khawaja who was born in Islamabad before migrating with his parents to Australia as a four-year-old.

("The fans) have been great and very supportive, I couldn't have asked for more."