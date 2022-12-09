Zakir gets maiden call for first match against India

Zakir Hasan, 24, has been called up for the first time to represent the nation in the first Test against India, thanks to his exceptional form in the longest format of the game.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 17-member squad on Thursday evening for the two-match Test against touring India, starting on 14 December in Chattogram, reports UNB.

Prior to the selection, Zakir put on a remarkable display by scoring 173 runs that saved an unofficial Test for the Bangladesh A team against India A in Cox's Bazar last week.