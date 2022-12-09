Zakir gets maiden call for first match against India

The left-handed batter had an outstanding performance in the last edition of the National Cricket League. He scored 442 runs at an average of over 56, a remarkable feat in Bangladesh's biggest first-class cricket event.
Zakir could be an asset for Bangladesh in the longer format of cricket. He scored over 4,000 runs from 68 first-class matches at an average of 41.52, with 13 centuries and 14 fifties. His List-A record is also impressive, with two centuries and 16 half-centuries from just 94 matches and an average of 28.86.
However, the 24-year-old has not been as successful in the T20s as in other formats, scoring 708 runs from 62 matches at an average of 17.70.
While Zakir got his maiden call-up, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed and Yasir Ali made a return to the Test team. Mushfiqur missed the last series as he performed hajj; Taskin and Yasir were injured.
Tamim Iqbal will not be a part of the squad due to a groin injury that sidelined him prior to the ODI series. In his absence, Liton Das will lead the Tigers.
Before the Test series, Bangladesh and India will play the last match of the ODI series on December 10. Bangladesh already won the series with wins in the first in the second match in Dhaka, riding on the heroics of Mehidy Hasna Miraz.
Bangladesh squad
Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, and Anamul Haque.