Bangladesh three wickets away from another Test win over New Zealand

Bangladesh need just three more wickets on the last day to win the first Test of their two-match series against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Stadium.

At the end of the fourth day, on Friday, New Zealand ended on 113-7 chasing 331 as Taijul Islam bagged four wickets for Bangladesh.

New Zealand batters tried their best to survive in the pitch where the ball was turning and getting low but Bangladesh bowlers removed four more wickets in the evening session to further take control in the game.

Opener Davon Conway, who saw off till the tea, was dismissed by Taijul for 22 when he was caught at the bat-pad and New Zealand were reduced to 46-4.