Bangladesh three wickets away from another Test win over New Zealand

Bangladesh need just three more wickets on the last day to win the first Test of their two-match series against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Stadium.
At the end of the fourth day, on Friday, New Zealand ended on 113-7 chasing 331 as Taijul Islam bagged four wickets for Bangladesh.
New Zealand batters tried their best to survive in the pitch where the ball was turning and getting low but Bangladesh bowlers removed four more wickets in the evening session to further take control in the game.
Opener Davon Conway, who saw off till the tea, was dismissed by Taijul for 22 when he was caught at the bat-pad and New Zealand were reduced to 46-4.
Left-arm spinner Taijul was continuously asking questions by bowling in meticulous line and he got his next reward when Tom Blundell played a backfoot shot off a ball that kicked and turned sharply to be caught behind by his counterpart Nurul Hasan. New Zealand lost half their side with just 60 runs on the board.
Their woes continued when off-spinner Naeem Hasan took a successful leg before review to remove Glenn Philips for 12 when the score was 81.
The next pair could take the score past 100 but Kyle Jamieson was adjudged leg before for nine and New Zealand were reduced to 102-7.
Darryl Mitchell will resume the final day with 44 runs and Ish Sodhi, who survived with a review, on seven but it seems all they can do is delay the inevitable in the fifth morning.
Before tea, lone pacer Shoriful Islam gave the breakthrough while spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz grabbed one wicket each as New Zealand were on 37-3 at the session break.
Shofirul got the wicket in the very first over of the innings and set the tone when the left-handed pacer bowled a beautiful outswinger and Tom Latham edged that to the diving wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan. New Zealand were yet to get off the mark.
On the tricky pitch Devon Conway and Kane Williamson were negotiating well but Taijul brought in the potential game winning moment in the last over of the 10th spinner. The left-arm spinner bowled a sharp drifter that beat Williamson’s bat and hit him plumb in front. Williamson, who was on 11, made a futile review but the television umpire confirmed visitors were reduced to 19-2.
With the dismissal of Williamson, the best player against spin for the Kiwis, the batting side got a bit panicky and when Henry Nicholls top edged a sweep of a Miraz delivery Shoriful held it to make the score 30-3.
Bangladesh lost their remaining three wickets early in the session but Miraz remained not out on 50 and helped his side accumulate 338.
Aijaz Patel was the pick of the bowlers picking up four wickets.
The morning session saw sluggish cricket from both sides as Bangladesh played too many rash shots to lose four more wickets but New Zealand could get even more had their fielders not dropped catches.
Bangladesh went to lunch on 308-7, a lead of 301 runs with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Naeem Islam not out on 32 and three respectively.
Overnight centurion Najmul Hossain could add only one more run before he got out for 105 just in the second over of the day when he tickled a Tim Southee leg-side delivery to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.
Another overnight batter Mushfiqur Rahim could be out in the very next over but Blundell failed to grab the catch that came from the batter's outside edge thanks to a lovely tossed up and turning delivery from left-arm spinner Aijaz Patel.
After the reprieve, Mushfiq reached his fifty and debutant Shahadat Hossain started playing some eye-catching boundaries before the latter was trapped in front by leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for 18.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined Mushfiq, started playing shots and got a life when he went down the track and fielder Henry Nicholls claimed a catch at mid-off. But as the fielder dived and the ball went underneath him the shadow made enough doubt for the third umpire to give his verdict in favour of the batter.
Miraz got another reprieve when he edged Patel but neither Blundell nor Daryll Mitchell at slip could hold that.
But Patel got an even bigger scalp next ball. As the batters rotated strike, Mushfiq faced the fourth ball of the 85th over and completely failed to read the well flighted delivery that hit his pad. Mushfiq, who was on 67, took a review but the replay showed it was a plumb leg-before.
Nurul Hasan came in and he also looked to be in a hurry. He got a life when he dabbed a Glenn Phillips delivery but Mithcell grassed at the slip. However, in the next over of Phillip, Nurul came down the track just to lob a catch to the bowler and dismissed for 10.