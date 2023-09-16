We have a very good team for the World Cup: Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan felt that they couldn't perform according to their abilities in the Asia Cup, reports BSS.

One of the main reasons for their underwhelming Asia Cup campaign was down to the injury concerns and absence of crucial players, he said.

Bangladesh won against Afghanistan in the group phase but lost twice (group and Super Four) to Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

But the Tigers roared back with a six-run win over favourites India in their last game.

And that is what gave him the confidence that they would be a dangerous team in the upcoming World Cup when they would get all of their first choice players in the team.