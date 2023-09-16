We have a very good team for the World Cup: Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan felt that they couldn't perform according to their abilities in the Asia Cup, reports BSS.
One of the main reasons for their underwhelming Asia Cup campaign was down to the injury concerns and absence of crucial players, he said.
Bangladesh won against Afghanistan in the group phase but lost twice (group and Super Four) to Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
But the Tigers roared back with a six-run win over favourites India in their last game.
And that is what gave him the confidence that they would be a dangerous team in the upcoming World Cup when they would get all of their first choice players in the team.
India, which had already confirmed the final came up without their five first choice players but Bangladesh too made six changes in their lineup, dominated largely by the young players.
"I think we have got a very good team (for the World Cup). A lot of players were injured and some were going in and out, that didn't help us," Shakib said during the post-match presentation.
Shakib himself played the key role in the victory with 80 off 85 and one for 43 runs in 10 overs. Thanks to his counterattack, Bangladesh posted a competitive 265-8, despite being reduced to 59-4 initially.
He then intelligently made bowling changes as India fell six runs short, being all out for 259 in 49.5 overs.
"We picked the players who did not have the chance to play a match in the tournament. After the last couple of games, we thought spinners would do well. Today, I went early and had time to spend on the crease. It was a challenging wicket. It was seaming a bit and it got easier when the ball got older."
Shakib heaped praise on off-spinner Mahedi Hasan who removed Shuvman Gill after he made 121 off 133. There was special praise for pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib as well after he made a dream debut with 2-32.
"It wasn't an easy time to bowl. However, Mahedi brought us an important breakthrough. He also bowled five overs at the end which is not easy. Also, Tanzim bowled well at the start and took two wickets. We have got a very good team."
Pacer Sakib savoured the wicket of Rohit Sharma, who he gave a second ball-duck.
"First wicket of Rohit bhai was a dream wicket. I just concentrate on line and length. I mentally prepare myself for a long spell. That ball (the last ball to Shami), I believed I could bowl the perfect ball. Very good feeling," Sakib said.
Rohit Sharma admitted they didn't want to lose it despite making a huge number of changes in the XI.
"We wanted to give some game time to the guys, keeping the bigger picture in mind. Not compromising on how we wanted to play this game. Get in some players who are likely to play the World Cup," Sharma said.
"Axar batted brilliantly, but couldn't finish. He showed a lot of character. But credit to the Bangladesh bowlers. Not to forget, Gill's hundred was brilliant."