Chattogram end league-phase with highest points

Beating struggling Minister Group Rajshahi, Gazi Group Chattogram ended up the league-phase of Bangabandhu T20 Cup belting higehst points - 14 from seven wins in eight games, reports UNB.

In their last game in the phase, Chattogram batted first losing the toss. Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar continued to shine as they posted 122 runs in the first wicket stand.

While Liton posted 55 off 43 with five fours and one six, Soumya scored 63 off 48 off three fours and four sixes.

Beside them, Shamsur Rahman Shubho posted 30 off 18 balls with one four and three sixes. And eventually, Chattogram ended up on 175 for four in 20 overs.

For Rajshahi, Anisul Islam Emon bagged two wickets while Saifuddin and Rezaur Rahman took one wicket each.

In reply, Rajshahi tumbled for 139 for eight in 20 overs. Six of their batsmen have reached two-digit scores but failed to capitalize on the good starts.

Nurul Hasan Shohan was the highest runs getter posting 28 off 28 balls with two fours while Mahedi Hasan scored 26 off 18 balls with three sixes.

For Chattogram, Nahidul Islam bagged three wickets conceding 19 runs in four overs while Ziaur Rahman took two and Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman scalped one wicket each.

Despite enduring their sixth defeat in eight games, Rajshahi still have a lean chance to qualify to the playoff; but only if Fortune Barishal lose to Beximco Dhaka by a big margin. In contrast, if Barishal outclass Dhaka in the next match of the day, they'll qualify to the playoff surpassing Rajshahi.

