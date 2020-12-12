Chattogram end league-phase with highest points

For Rajshahi, Anisul Islam Emon bagged two wickets while Saifuddin and Rezaur Rahman took one wicket each.

In reply, Rajshahi tumbled for 139 for eight in 20 overs. Six of their batsmen have reached two-digit scores but failed to capitalize on the good starts.



Nurul Hasan Shohan was the highest runs getter posting 28 off 28 balls with two fours while Mahedi Hasan scored 26 off 18 balls with three sixes.



