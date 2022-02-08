Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory

Mrittunjoy defended the nine runs required for Dhaka in the last over, overcoming the adrenaline pumping moment. Dhaka even couldn’t take the advantage of a wide and a no-ball conceded by Mrittunjoy in the nerve-wrecking last over.
Tamim Iqbal who was not out on 56 ball-73 with six fours and three sixes was in the crease in the last over but he could face just one ball in which he was able to take just a single.
Dhaka finally were restricted to 145-6 after Chattogram Challengers posted 148-5. With the victory, they kept their playoff hopes alive with eight points from nine matches while Dhaka demoted to fifth position in the six-team tournament with seven points from eight matches.
Chattogram sprung a surprise again, changing their captain as Afif Hossain gave the responsibility in the place of Naeem Islam who replaced Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the captain earlier. Naeem even couldn’t make it in the best XI today.
Put into bat first, they rode on Shamim Patwari’s 37 ball-52 which gave them a total to defend. But they had a shaky start with Jaker Ali being out cheaply. Will Jacks even found it tough to get going, meaning Chattogram’s scoreboard was not rotated as faster as it was expected.
Arafat Sunny finally removed Jacks who made 26 and then Dhaka skipper Mahmudullah took his opposite number Afif Hossain for 27. The situation got worsened when Mashrafe Mortaza dismissed Mehidy Miraz for 2.
Shamim then found his form in crucial time to revive the innings and got an apt from Benny Howell. Together they added 58-run before Shamim was out in the penultimate delivery of the innings. Shamim’s innings was studded by five fours and one six. Howell was not out on 24 off 19 with two sixes. His last ball six indeed made all difference.
Tamim in fact bailed the side out danger after Chattogram had Dhaka wobbled at 21-3 thanks to their bowlers.
Shoriful Islam broke through with the wicket of Mohammad Shahzad and Nasum then followed his suit by dismissing Imran Uzzaman. Mashrafe Mortaza was sent as No. 4 batter in a bid to accelerate the innings but the gamble didn’t pay off.
Tamim and Mahmudullah thereafter shared a 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket to make Dhaka heavily favourite to win the game. Mehidy Miraz got rid of Mahmudullah for 24 to open the gate but Shuvagata Hom hammered 11 ball-22 to edge Dhaka closer to victory further.
However he was dismissed in the penultimate over and Tamim made a strategic error not to keep the strike at his hands for which Dhaka paid off miserably.
Mrittunjoy and Shoriful Islam took two wickets for Chattogram.