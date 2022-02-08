Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory

Mrittunjoy defended the nine runs required for Dhaka in the last over, overcoming the adrenaline pumping moment. Dhaka even couldn’t take the advantage of a wide and a no-ball conceded by Mrittunjoy in the nerve-wrecking last over.

Tamim Iqbal who was not out on 56 ball-73 with six fours and three sixes was in the crease in the last over but he could face just one ball in which he was able to take just a single.

Dhaka finally were restricted to 145-6 after Chattogram Challengers posted 148-5. With the victory, they kept their playoff hopes alive with eight points from nine matches while Dhaka demoted to fifth position in the six-team tournament with seven points from eight matches.