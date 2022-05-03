Chris Cairns opens up on pain wrought by match-fixing trials

New Zealand cricket great Chris Cairns feels he can talk candidly about the pain of match-fixing allegations brought against him now that he has survived multiple health scares.

The former all-rounder spoke publicly for the first time Monday about the court battles to clear his name spanning 2012 to 2015.

Interviewed on a podcast hosted by media company NZME, Cairns said the high-profile trials had consumed his life and that he had harboured “anger and animosity” after having his credibility scrutinised and his career effectively shredded -- even though he was never found guilty.