3rd T20
Perera smashes 46-ball ton as Sri Lanka pile up 218-5 against New Zealand
Kusal Perera cracked a career-best 101 as Sri Lanka, playing only for pride in the third Twenty20 match against Zealand, posted 218-5 in Nelson Thursday.
New Zealand have already wrapped up the three-match series having won the first two games when the Sri Lankan middle order failed to fire.
But Perera was determined to show there was fight the visitors as he plundered four sixes and 13 fours in his 46-ball innings to register the fastest century by a Sri Lankan in T20 internationals.
He was helped by being dropped on 15 and 60 before he was caught at point by Rachin Ravindra off Daryl Mitchell in the penultimate over.
Perera featured in partnerships of 41 with Avishka Fernando (17) and then 100 with Charith Asalanka, who hammered 46 off just 24 deliveries with five sixes and one four.
Sri Lanka, opening the batting for the first time in the series, had 24 on the board inside three overs before Pathum Nissanka went for 14 after an exceptional catch by Mitchell Hay.
Wicketkeeper Hay had to sprint back to the boundary to take the top-edge and then throw it in the air as he stepped over the boundary before returning to the field of play to complete the dismissal.
Kusal Mendis made 22 off 16 balls before he pulled Mitch Santner and fell to a smart over-the-shoulder catch by Michael Bracewell.