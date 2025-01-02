Perera smashes 46-ball ton as Sri Lanka pile up 218-5 against New Zealand

Kusal Perera cracked a career-best 101 as Sri Lanka, playing only for pride in the third Twenty20 match against Zealand, posted 218-5 in Nelson Thursday.

New Zealand have already wrapped up the three-match series having won the first two games when the Sri Lankan middle order failed to fire.

But Perera was determined to show there was fight the visitors as he plundered four sixes and 13 fours in his 46-ball innings to register the fastest century by a Sri Lankan in T20 internationals.

He was helped by being dropped on 15 and 60 before he was caught at point by Rachin Ravindra off Daryl Mitchell in the penultimate over.