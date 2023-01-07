Butter finger Barishal help Sylhet chase down stiff target

The pair, which got generous help from the fielders dropping at least three catches, added 101 runs in just 68 balls when Shanto was run out for 48 off 40.

Towhid got past fifty before getting dismissed for 55 off just 34 balls with the aid of seven fours and a six. His wicket put the match in the balance as Sylhet needed 59 off 33 balls.

But experienced Mushfiqur Rahim arrived in the crease like a cyclone hitting the ball all around the park. He started the innings with two fours against Karim Janat before taking a single in the final ball of the over.