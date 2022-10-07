The ‘impact’ of dot balls

A team that scored 146 runs in 68 deliveries should not lose a Twenty20 match chasing a target of 168. But on Friday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, this is exactly what happened in the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, in which the former lost by 21 runs.

This stat may seem hard to believe to someone who hasn’t watched the match live. But the Bangladesh fans who woke up early in the morning on their weekly holiday to watch the match unfold on their television screens won’t be surprised.