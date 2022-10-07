Bangladesh succumb to 21-run defeat against Pakistan

Yasir Ali's late assault came a little too late for Bangladesh as they suffered a 21-run defeat against Pakistan in the opening match of the Twenty20 international tri-series at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Friday.

The Tigers ended up on 146-8 in their 20 overs mainly thanks to Yasir, who hit five fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 42 off 21 balls that came after a string of disappointing scores from the other batters.