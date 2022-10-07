Bangladesh succumb to 21-run defeat against Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim claimed 3-24 in his four overs, but it was left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz’s 2-25, which included the wicket of a well-set Liton Das (35 off 26 balls), that put Pakistan in the driver’s seat.
Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten half-century spoilt a decent bowling performance from Bangladesh, as Pakistan posted 167-5.
Rizwan made an unbeaten 78 off 50 balls, his sixth fifty in the last eight T20I, while Shan Masood was the second highest scorer with 31 off 22 balls.
Taskin Ahmed was the best Bangladesh bowler on display, finishing with 2-25 from his four overs. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud claimed one wicket each.
Bangladesh fielded an XI without skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who joined the team on the evening before the match due to flight delays.
Nurul Hasan captained the team in Shakib’s absence and asked Pakistan to bat first after winning the toss.
Pakistan was lucky to not lose their best batter on the day for just 10 as Rizwan survived a run-out opportunity in the fourth over at the non-strikers’ end when Sabbir Rahman failed to pick up the ball cleanly.
Rizwan made Bangladesh pay, with an innings that featured seven fours and two sixes.
Other than Rizwan, the Bangladesh bowlers had the measure of the other Pakistani batsmen on the day.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam departed after a dogged 22 off 25 balls off Miraz. Shan showed signs of form before losing his wicket in the 13th over to Nasum, who finished with 1-22 in four overs.
Taskin had an excellent day with the ball, bowling well up front and at the final stage of the innings and was rewarded with the wickets of Haider Ali (six off six balls) and Asif Ali (four off four balls).
In contrary, Mustafizur Rahman had a forgettable outing, conceding 48 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket.
In reply, Bangladesh’s makeshift opening pair of Sabbir and Miraz couldn’t give their chase any momentum, as the partnership ended with the latter getting caught off Mohammad Wasim with the score on 25-1 in 4.2 overs.
Sabbir’s dry run since his comeback to the national team continued, as he gave a return catch to Haris Rauf to depart for a dogged 14 off 18 balls.
Liton and Afif then got together and formed a 50-run stand off 40 balls, which kept the Tigers in with a chance in the contest.
However, just when the partnership was looking threatening, with Liton hitting a couple of boundaries and a six in the previous two overs, Nawaz struck twice in consecutive deliveries in the 13th over to halt Bangladesh’s momentum.
Liton tried to hit his second six of the innings with a slog sweep but was brilliantly caught by Haider Ali at the boundary.
In the very next ball, Mosaddek Hossain was hit on the pads and the umpire was quick to signal out for leg-before wicket. Mosaddek reviewed the decision to no avail.
Afif, after reaching 25 off 22 balls in a stop-start innings, was caught off Mohammad Wasim in the following over, reducing Bangladesh to 99-5 after 14 overs.
The Tigers needed 69 runs off the last six overs, which is gettable in T20Is. But after losing two set batters in consecutive overs, chances of Bangladesh getting over the line were slim.
Bangladesh’s chances further shrunk when stand-in skipper Nurul Hasan departed after making eight off nine balls in the 15th over.
Yasir, who came out to bat at number seven, then played a lone hand for the Tigers, smashing three fours and a six to score 20 runs in the final over against Haris.
But the right-hander's assault could only reduce the margin of defeat for the Tigers.
The second match of the tri-series will take place on 8 October, between hosts New Zealand and Pakistan in Christchurch.
Bangladesh will then take on the Kiwis in their second match at the same venue on 9 October.
The final of the tri-nation will be held on 14 October.