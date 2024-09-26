Allah knows better how I maintain focus, says Shakib
Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has faced various forms of pressure throughout his career. The last two months have been particularly challenging as he was accused in a case related to the murder of a garment worker during the recent mass uprising.
Since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August, Shakib has refrained from returning home.
Speaking at a press conference in Kanpur, India on Thursday, he said the situation in Bangladesh has changed, but he has managed to keep his focus on the field.
"It is a completely different scenario. A lot has changed in the country, and it was beyond our control," Shakib told the media.
When asked about how he has maintained focus during infavourable circumstances, Shakib said, "It is tough... Very tough. How I’m maintaining focus… only Allah knows. I do not actually know it."
Regarding the lawsuit against him, Shakib said, "As you mentioned, there is a case. Everyone has their rights, but you are all aware of what kind of case this is, where I was during the incident, and what I was doing. So, I will not talk much in this regard."
Shakib was also fined Tk 5 million for alleged manipulation in the stock market. Referring to the issue, he said, "Throughout my life, I have never actually traded shares on my own. If anyone claims it, I will be be happy to see the evidence."
He continued, "It would have been better for me, mentally, if these issues had been presented in a gentle way. False accusations do not benefit the country in the eyes of outsiders. Since I have never traded shares on my own, these mistakes or the words mentioned in this regard are deeply regrettable."
The all-rounder expressed his desire to play his last Test match in Bangladesh. "If there remains a scope, and I can return home, I want my final Test to be in Mirpur. I have already communicated this to the board. They are aware of it and are working on how to make it happen."
He expressed optimism that the board will ensure his safety upon his return and make safe arrangements for his departure when necessary.
"I believe the board and those involved are looking into the matter and will make a decision. Based on that, I hope to return, play well, and say farewell to my Test career on a positive note," he added.