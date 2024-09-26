Allah knows better how I maintain focus, says Shakib

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has faced various forms of pressure throughout his career. The last two months have been particularly challenging as he was accused in a case related to the murder of a garment worker during the recent mass uprising.

Since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August, Shakib has refrained from returning home.

Speaking at a press conference in Kanpur, India on Thursday, he said the situation in Bangladesh has changed, but he has managed to keep his focus on the field.

"It is a completely different scenario. A lot has changed in the country, and it was beyond our control," Shakib told the media.