Shakib, Mahmudullah in contention to become T20 captain

The board has also finalised the squad for the Asia Cup but could not announce it before electing a captain.

“The team for the Asia Cup is finalised but I think we should first talk to the captain and to the coach. Then it would be good to announce the team,” the BCB boss said.

“You will get to know about the Asia Cup team and captain within two days. I don't know who will be appointed as captain. I told the policy makers to talk to all the potential names who are in consideration to be captain. As far as I know, four players have been named in the shortlist, among which one has already refused the captaincy.”