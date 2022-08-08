Captaincy issue delays Asia Cup squad announcement

If Shakib is found guilty, the board president Nazmul Hassan said, they will take stern action against him as Betting is completely banned as per the law of Bangladesh and BCB too.

Nazmul earlier said they have considered four players including Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad to appoint as the T20 captain before the Asia Cup.

Nurul Hasan Sohan, who led the side in the T20 series against Zimbabwe and Liton Das are the other two names, who are also in consideration of the board’s policy makers. Both are, however, got injured during the Zimbabwe series and are highly unlikely to play the Asia Cup.

As per the deadline, all participating nations would have to announce their Asia Cup team by 8 August. However, with two days remaining of the deadline, chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said they were waiting for the injury report of the players.