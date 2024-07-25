Women's Asia Cup
Murshida, Nigar fire Bangladesh to semi-final
Bangladesh moved to the semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup after crushing Malaysia Women's team by 114 runs in their last match of the Group B at Dambulla today.
Opener Murshida Khatun struck a 59 ball-80 while captain Nigar Sultana Joty was not out on 62 to play an important role in beating Malaysia by a gigantic margin.
Thanks to their knocks, Bangladesh posted 191-2 in the stipulated 20 overs after which bowlers bowled in disciplined manner to hold Malaysia back to 77-8.
After opting to bat first, Bangladesh got a solid start through Dilara Akter and Murshida as they combined for a 65-run in just 7.4 overs in the opening stand with the former making 33 off 20, hitting four fours and one six.
With Nigar playing resolutely as a one down batter, Murshida looked well set for her century but Elsa Hunter denied her as she was dismissed tamely after chipping a delivery straight to short cover.
Her dismissal ended 89-run partnership between her and Nigar. She hammered 10 fours and one six for her 80 off 59.
Nigar, however, gave the finishing touch in astute fashion as she smashed five fours and two sixes for her 62 off 37. Rumana Ahmed was not out on 6.
Malaysia were in trouble from the very beginning when Jahanara Akhter removed opener Ainna Hamizah Hashim for naught. Nahid Akter who took 2-13 then sliced the middle order and scalped the crucial wicket of Elsa Hunter who made highest 20 for Malaysia.
Shorna Akter and Rabeya Akter did the rest by cleaning up the tail as Bangladesh left the ground with a big victory.
Bangladesh lost their first match to hosts Sri Lanka by seven wickets before hit back to winning way with a same margin victory over Thailand Women's team.
If Sri Lanka win their last match, Bangladesh will end up as group runners-up and will take on India in the semifinal.