Murshida, Nigar fire Bangladesh to semi-final

Bangladesh moved to the semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup after crushing Malaysia Women's team by 114 runs in their last match of the Group B at Dambulla today.

Opener Murshida Khatun struck a 59 ball-80 while captain Nigar Sultana Joty was not out on 62 to play an important role in beating Malaysia by a gigantic margin.

Thanks to their knocks, Bangladesh posted 191-2 in the stipulated 20 overs after which bowlers bowled in disciplined manner to hold Malaysia back to 77-8.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh got a solid start through Dilara Akter and Murshida as they combined for a 65-run in just 7.4 overs in the opening stand with the former making 33 off 20, hitting four fours and one six.