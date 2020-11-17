CA integrity police denies Shakib’s inclusion in Big Bash

The Cricket Australia (CA) denied to include Shakib Al Hasan in the Big Bash League (BBL) after a club moved to rope him in.

The Bangladeshi ace all-rounder has recently completed a one-year ban imposed on him by the ICC due to failing to report several corrupt approaches made to him by the bookies.

Shakib reportedly put his name in the list showing his interest to take part in BBL. But when a club sought permission from CA to engage in talks with Shakib, they refused to do so, reports news agency UNB quoting Daily Telegraph.

CA’s integrity police made it clear that it would be unlikely that any contract with Shakib would be approved.

Shakib has previously taken part in BBL in 2013-2014 season. He made his debut for the Adelaide Strikers. The southpaw later played a season for the Melbourne Renegades in 2014-2015. Till date, Shakib is the only Bangladeshi cricketer to have played in BBL.

“It’s not easy to know about everyone's feelings. They may doubt me or not trust me. I’m not denying it,” Shakib told the Telegraph.

The star all-rounder had a chance to play in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a replacement of Mahmudullah Riyad, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently. But, he has not been allowed to take part as he was not in the draft list from the beginning.

Shakib will not have to wait for along to get back in the field as the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 is just around the corner. He will represent Gemcon Group Khulna in the competition starting from 24 November.

