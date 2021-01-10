Cricket Australia issues apology after India players allege racist abuse

Cricket Australia apologised to the India team on Sunday after visiting players alleged they had been racially abused by part of the crowd during the third test at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Media reports said India captain Ajinkya Rahane spoke to the umpires at the end of the third day’s play on Saturday after quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj complained of hearing racist slurs while fielding near the boundary rope.

In a statement, CA condemned all “discriminatory behaviour” and said they would act against anyone found to have been guilty of vilification.

“As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent,” Head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll said.

“Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our anti-harassment code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to (the) police.”