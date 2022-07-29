Rossouw and Shamsi star as South Africa level T20 series against England

“It’s a great turnaround from last night,” said South Africa captain David Miller. “We had a few meetings this morning to clear up a few things.”

England captain Jos Buttler was left to rue the fact that none of his batsmen made more than Jonny Bairstow’s 30.

“A few guys got starts but didn’t play that match-defining innings that Rilee did,” he said.

“We haven’t quite performed to the level we are capable of...It’s set-up for a great decider in Southampton (on Sunday).”

Buttler hit 16 runs in three balls from Phehlukwayo -- two sixes followed by a four -- only to fall for 29 off the next when caught off a soaring top-edge by Hendricks.