Afghanistan confident ahead of Bangladesh Test without Rashid

Afghanistan take on their hosts in a one-off Test series on Wednesday, their first Test match since facing Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi in March 2021.

“We had a lot of gaps,” Shahidi said. “We play domestic first-class games and lots of players are involved in that.”

The Afghanistan team -- from a country still feeling the after-effects of decades of conflict and the 2021 Taliban takeover -- have won three of six Tests since being granted Test status in 2018.

Those wins include their only previous Test against Bangladesh.