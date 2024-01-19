Shoriful claims hat-trick to kick start BPL 10
The 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) kicked off in a grand style with fast bowler Shoriful Islam claiming a hat-trick in his side Durdanto Dhaka’s match against defending champions Comilla Victorians today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Shoriful who returned figures of 3-27, took all of his wickets in the last three balls of Comilla’s innings. After conceding two sixes to Khushdil Shah in the second and third ball of the over, he took the sweet revenge when he had Comilla’s Pakistan recruit caught by Taskin.
Later in the last two balls, he claimed the wicket of West Indies recruit Roston Chase and Mahidul Islam Ankon, helped by the fielders to become the seventh bowler in the tournament to claim hat-trick. Comilla eventually were restricted to 143-6.
Pakistan’s Mohammad Sami was the first bowler in BPL to slam a hat-trick in the first edition in 2012. So far three overseas players and four Bangladeshi players achieved the feat in this tournament.
The first three hat-tricks were registered in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur and then the next three were recorded at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram before Mirpur saw a hat-trick again thanks to Shoriful.
List of BPL hat-tricks:
Mohammad Sami (Pakistan) - Duronto Rajshahi vs Dhaka Gladiators in 2012
Al-Amin Hossain (Bangladesh) - Barisal Bulls vs Sylhet Super Stars in 2015
Aliss Islam (Bangladesh) - Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders in 2019
Wahab Riaz (Pakistan) - Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Titans in 2019
Andre Russell (West Indies) - Dhaka Dynamites vs Chattogram Vikings in 2019
Mrittunjoy Chowhdury (Bangladesh) - Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers in 2022
Shoriful Islam (Bangladesh) - Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians in 2023.