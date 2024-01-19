Shoriful claims hat-trick to kick start BPL 10

The 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) kicked off in a grand style with fast bowler Shoriful Islam claiming a hat-trick in his side Durdanto Dhaka’s match against defending champions Comilla Victorians today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Shoriful who returned figures of 3-27, took all of his wickets in the last three balls of Comilla’s innings. After conceding two sixes to Khushdil Shah in the second and third ball of the over, he took the sweet revenge when he had Comilla’s Pakistan recruit caught by Taskin.