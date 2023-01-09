India’s Bumrah ruled out of Sri Lanka ODI series

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been pulled out of the One-Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka due to back stiffness, skipper Rohit Sharma said Monday, less than a week after he was recalled to the squad.

Bumrah, 29, has been out of action since September with a back injury but was named in the initial squad for the matches starting Tuesday in Guwahati.

But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Bumrah “will need some more time to build bowling resilience” and the decision was taken “as a precautionary measure”.