Bangladesh reach 100, lose two wickets in first session

Bangladesh would be pleased to see 100 runs on the board but two wickets also kept the balance after the intriguing first session of their first Test of the two-match series on Wednesday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

New captain Najmul Hossain decided to bat first after winning the toss and the session could be well signified by the mode of two dismissals- one with one of the best deliveries while the other coming perhaps from the worst one.

Early in the morning Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan and Zakir Hassan negotiated two visiting pacers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson with classic Test match patience. Tall Jamieson got some bounce while skipper Southee got slight movements but the batters survived their first spells despite some plays and misses which could easily induce edges.