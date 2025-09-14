We are here to be champions, we can't give up hope after losing a match

Before the start of the Asia Cup, the Bangladeshi players repeatedly said that their goal is to become champions. Their confidence is fading. Bangladesh's chances of reaching the Super Four are now now faced with a lot of ifs and buts.

Bangladesh are now faced with two calculations after the six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. One is to beat Afghanistan in the next match and other other is to pray that Sri Lanka defeats Afghanistan. The first one is in their hands, but the other isn't.