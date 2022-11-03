Iftikhar, Shadab rescue Pakistan, set South Africa 186 to win

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan rescued Pakistan with a superb 82-run partnership as their side set South Africa 186 to win their crucial Twenty20 World Cup Group 2 clash on Thursday.

Iftikhar, who came to the crease with Pakistan in big trouble at 43-4 at Sydney Cricket Ground, scored 51 off 35 balls and Shadab 52 from 22 as Pakistan finished their innings at 185-9.

Pakistan, who must win this match to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals, looked heading for a certain early exit as the South African seam attack tore through the top order.