Spinners Taijul, Mehidy see off India for 404

Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam grabbed four wickets each as Bangladesh bowled out India for 404 in their first innings of the first Test in Chittagong on Thursday.

Off-spinner Mehidy claimed the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj to finish with 4-112 after left-arm spinner Taijul took 4-133.

Tourists India were bowled out in the second session of the second day, having added 126 runs to their overnight 278-6.