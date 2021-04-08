Daraz new sponsor of national cricket team

The country’s leading e-commerce platform Daraz has become the new sponsor of the Bangladesh national men’s, women’s, A Team and under-19 cricket team until 30 November 2023, reports UNB.

Daraz has been awarded the rights under which its logo will appear on the kits of the Bangladesh national men’s and women’s, Bangladesh A Team and the under-19 team.

Meanwhile, Hungrynaki, a sister concern of Daraz, will be the Team Kits Partner. The sponsorship is effective from 7 April 2021.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury welcomed Daraz to Bangladesh cricket.

“Within a very short period, Daraz has become one of the leading e-commerce sites in Bangladesh and arguably the most popular. The way Daraz has provided customer service at the doorsteps of millions of people, especially during the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic, has been admirable,” he said.