Daraz new sponsor of national cricket team

The country’s leading e-commerce platform Daraz has become the new sponsor of the Bangladesh national men’s, women’s, A Team and under-19 cricket team until 30 November 2023, reports UNB.
Daraz has been awarded the rights under which its logo will appear on the kits of the Bangladesh national men’s and women’s, Bangladesh A Team and the under-19 team.
Meanwhile, Hungrynaki, a sister concern of Daraz, will be the Team Kits Partner. The sponsorship is effective from 7 April 2021.
BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury welcomed Daraz to Bangladesh cricket.
“Within a very short period, Daraz has become one of the leading e-commerce sites in Bangladesh and arguably the most popular. The way Daraz has provided customer service at the doorsteps of millions of people, especially during the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic, has been admirable,” he said.
The BCB is delighted to form a partnership with an organisation of international repute and one that has a progressive and innovative outlook, the BCB CEO said.
“I thank Daraz for coming forward and associating its brand with Bangladesh cricket. I’m sure this will be a strong and durable relationship as we work towards the common goal of pursuing successes for Bangladesh cricket,” he added.
Daraz’s managing director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said: “This’s an auspicious moment for us because it always gives you immense pleasure to be able to do something for the country. By sponsoring our National Cricket Team we feel that we have become a part of the passion and glory associated with the game in Bangladesh and we look forward to celebrating many achievements in the years to come.”