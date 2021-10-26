De Kock withdraws from South Africa team after refusing to take knee

Quinton de Kock withdrew from South Africa's Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to take the knee on Tuesday, a decision which highlighted once again the sport's struggles to emerge from its troubled past.

Skipper Temba Bavuma said the wicketkeeper-batsman, a former national captain, had made himself unavailable "for personal reasons" in their crucial Super 12 game in Dubai.

The decision raised eyebrows as De Kock, 28, had previously refused to take part in the anti-racism gesture that has become a regular feature in most sporting events.