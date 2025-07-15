Starc inspires Australia as West Indies all out for 27

Alzarri Joseph led the effort with his best Test innings figures of five for 27 while Shamar Joseph claimed four for 34 to finish with 22 wickets in the series and go past the 50-wicket mark in Tests along the way.

Everything else in the frenetic first session faded into irrelevance though in the face of Starc’s wrecking ball-type performance as he reached the break with figures of five for six off five overs, finishing with six for nine when he bowled last man Jayden Seales half an hour into the second session to seal the win.

In his 100th Test, the left-armer made up for a luckless first innings, when he picked up just one wicket, by dismissing John Campbell with the first ball of the second innings and adding two more victims -- debutant Kevlon Anderson and Brandon King off successive balls -- before the opening over was completed.

Starc’s 400th wicket came at the start of his third over when the other opener, Mikyle Louis, was palpably leg-before.

At that stage, the West Indies were five for four and Starc boasted the astonishing figures of four wickets for no runs.