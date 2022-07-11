Debutant Jayasuriya, Chandimal shine as Sri Lanka outplay Australia

Sri Lanka's victory by an innings and 39 runs, which came in four days, is also the first time they have inflicted an innings defeat on Australia.

"Our boys bounced back really well after losing the first match and the debutants did an amazing job," Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said.

"I knew from the beginning that Prabath would be key for us, he did a great job for us."

Jayasuriya's match haul of 12-177, which earned him the man-of-the-match award, is the best figures on a test debut for Sri Lanka.

It was a stunning display by the 30-year-old who would not have played the match but for a spate of Covid-19 cases that forced Sri Lanka to field three debutants.