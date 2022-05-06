Delhi sans Mustafiz win to keep playoff hopes alive

Delhi Capitals dropped Mustafizur Rahman from the playing XI for the first time in this year’s Indian Premier League but put forth a clinical performance to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in Mumbai on Thursday, reports ANI.

DC opener David Warner played a blazing knock of 92 which was laced with 12 fours and three sixes. The Aussie was well accompanied by Rovman Powell who smashed six maximums and three fours in his innings of 67 runs. The duo stitched an unbeaten 122-run stand to power Delhi Capitals to a massive total of 207 for 3 in 20 overs.