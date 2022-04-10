Delhi wins on Mustafiz’s unlucky day

Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed reaped the rewards of the pressure Mustafiz built up as they took four and three wickets respectively.
Delhi got off to a great start as their openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw gathered 58 runs in the powerplay. KKR bowlers struggled in front of DC batters as Prithvi Shaw notched up his half-century in 27 balls.
But the brilliant partnership of 93 runs was broken as Varun Chakaravarthy, who trapped Shaw LBW. Shaw's wicket invited skipper Rishabh Pant to the crease to join hands with well-set batter Warner.
The duo tried to anchor the innings but could not stay till the end as Pant got caught by Umesh Yadav on Andre Russell's delivery in the 13th over.
KKR then fought back well to reduce Delhi Capitals to 161-4. Axar Patel and Warner joined hands and tried to get some runs but the well-set batter was dismissed by Umesh Yadav after scoring 61 runs.
The new batters Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur unexpectedly started thrashing KKR bowlers and gathered 23 runs in the 19th over. The duo took their side a total of 215-5.
Chasing a mammoth 216-run target, Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a dramatic start as left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman nearly got the wicket of opener Ajinkya Rahane thrice in the 1st over. In the first ball Rahane was given out leg-before wicket but the decision was reviewed and overturned.
In the next ball, Mustafiz again dismissed Rahane, this time it was caught behind, and it again got reviewed to get overturned. In the next ball Mustafiz induced a faint outside edge which was taken by the keeper, but no one from the Delhi camp appealed as none heard the nick.
But Mustafiz’s over set the tone as left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav ransacked KKR and ensured a comfortable victory for Delhi, their second win in four games.