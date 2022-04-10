Delhi wins on Mustafiz’s unlucky day

Mustafizur Rahman bowled economically to help his team Delhi Capitals complete a 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sent to bat first, Delhi posted 215-5 with openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw making 61 and 51 respectively.

Delhi then bowled out KKR for 174 in 19.4 overs. Mustafiz didn’t get any wickets but conceded just 21 runs in his four overs.