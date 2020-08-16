Dhoni: From railway ticket collector to Indian cricket icon

When MS Dhoni smashed the six that won the World Cup for India in 2011, it instantly became an iconic moment in cricket and established the man who started out as a railway ticket collector as one of the game’s greats.

Hard-hitting, unruffled no matter the pressure, the record of ‘Captain Cool’ — and India’s most successful captain — will be virtually impossible to beat.

Holding the inaugural World T20 trophy in Johannesburg, in a half-sleeved India vest in 2007 and hitting that six in the World Cup final against Sri Lanka at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium will forever remain etched amongst the most memorable Dhoni moments.