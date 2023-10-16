Trott wants Afghanistan 'boys and girls' to play cricket

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott hopes Sunday's World Cup win over England will "encourage boys and girls" to take up cricket even though the country's Taliban rulers ban women from playing sport.

The 69-run victory will be regarded as one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament as Afghanistan ended a 14-match World Cup losing streak.

"It's not just cricket that the guys are playing for," said Trott, who recognised the significance of a win for a nation reeling from recent earthquakes and the Taliban's fractious international relations.

"The guys are very knowledgeable of the things and the hardship that some people are going through because of the natural disaster and for various other reasons.