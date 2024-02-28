Barishal reach final beating Rangpur by 6 wickets

Shamim Hossain’s scintillating innings went in vain as Fortune Barishal have beaten Rangpur Riders by 6 wickets in the second qualifier match to reach the final of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Replying to Rangpur’s 149 for seven, Barishal cruised to victory with nine balls to spare riding on unbeaten 47 runs off 38 balls by experienced Mushfiqur Rahim, and two handy innings by Kyle Mayers and David Miller.

Mayers scored 28 from 15 balls and David Miller was unbeaten for 22 off 18 balls.

Earlier, Fortune Barishal won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rangpur were in trouble from the beginning as in-form Mohammad Saifuddin bagged the wickets of Mahedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan in the second over. Losing the wickets in regular intervals, Rangpur were left reeling at 77 for 7 inside the 15 over.