Domingo warns against picking a young player and drop him for a few failures

Russell Domingo, the head coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, urged all to be patient on the players of the Under-19 team, who showed mixed performance in the BCB President’s Cup, reports BSS.

The players of the Under-19 World Cup winning team have played with Tamim, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur in the BCB President’s Cup this time and Domingo had a chance to observe them closely.

He was impressed by the performances of Towhid Ridoy, Rishad Hossain and Mahmudul Hasan Joy. But Domingo thinks they need to be handled properly before giving them a chance to play in the national team. He also urged young cricketers to be more patient.