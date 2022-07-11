Dominican boy named after Shakib Al Hasan

"You guys don't know the biggest news," Shakib Al Hasan was saying, ready to surprise us.

'What's that?' I asked curiously. The immediate answer was, "There is Shakib Al Hasan in Dominica!"

I was confused, Shakib quickly explained, "Listen, I have a lot of fans all over the Caribbean (laughs). There is a man in Dominica who has named his child after me — Shakib Al Hasan."

That was quite a bit of news. I was regretting why I didn't get this scoop in Dominica! I could have had the chance to meet the Shakib in Dominica and his father then.

Meanwhile, Shakib continued, "The boy was born during the time we played in Dominica back in 2009. He liked my playing so much that he named his boy after me (laughs). This time he came with his son to meet me. He took a photo of me and his son together. Probably, I have the most fans in Dominica."

This reminded me of those ODIs in Dominica in 2009. Shakib led Bangladesh to victory in both matches. With a world class display of batting, Shakib got half-centuries in both the matches. He even got the man of the match award for his brilliant 65 of just 61 balls in the second match.