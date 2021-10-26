Don't take knee to feel sorry for us: West Indies' Pollard

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Tuesday said "education is key" in the anti-racism movement but refused to get into the debate about South African star Quinton de Kock's controversial pull-out before their Twenty20 World Cup clash.

Defending champions West Indies lost their second successive match of the tournament after going down to South Africa by eight wickets, but the match was overshadowed by De Kock's refusal to take the knee in Dubai.

De Kock opted out of the Super 12 game after Cricket South Africa ordered its players to lend support to the Black Lives Matter campaign endorsed by many in the sporting world.