England in command after Pakistan batting collapse

England were in command of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan on Saturday, leading by 281 at stumps on day two as they eyed a series-clinching win.

The visitors were 202-5 in their second innings on a turning pitch -- which has seen 25 wickets fall in two days -- with the solid Harry Brook 74 not out, accompanied by skipper Ben Stokes on 16.

Earlier, spinner Jack Leach took 4 for 98 as Pakistan were bundled out for 202, giving England a 79-run first-innings lead and putting them in a strong position to take the Test series -- their first in Pakistan in 17 years.

"I thought it's a pleasing day with 280 ahead, so looking forward to what tomorrow brings," said Leach.

"We just hope of getting as many as we can. We would like 500 with Brook and Stokes still in."