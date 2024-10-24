Pakistan 73-3, trail England by 194 after spinner Sajid shines

England fought back to reduce Pakistan to 73-3 at close on the opening day of the series-deciding third Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday, with home spinner Sajid Khan grabbing six wickets.

Sajid finished with 6-128 and Noman Ali grabbed 3-88 after a rearguard 89 by Jamie Smith enabled England to post 267, having stuttered to 110-5 at lunch.

At the close, Pakistan captain Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel were both unbeaten on 16, with the home team still trailing by 194 and the match in the balance.

On a dry and spin-friendly Rawalpindi pitch, 13 wickets fell on day one with all but one going to the spinners.

After the Pakistan spinners' exploits, England's slow bowlers came to the fore in the final session as Shoaib Bashir dismissed Abdullah Shafique for 14 and Jack Leach accounted for Saim Ayub who had made 19.

Gus Atkinson was the only fast bowler to grab a wicket on day one, dismissing Kamran Ghulam for three.