India collapse in England decider as Atkinson strikes

Gus Atkinson took a five-wicket haul on his England return as India collapsed to 224 all out in the fifth and deciding Test on Friday despite the hosts being without the injured Chris Woakes.

England, 2-1 up in the series, saw paceman Woakes effectively ruled out of the rest of the match before play resumed at the Oval after he suffered a shoulder injury when diving in an attempt to prevent a boundary on Thursday.

That left England a bowler down, with substitutes permitted to field but not bat or bowl.