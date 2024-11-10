India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: PCB

India will not travel to Pakistan for the eight-team Champions Trophy starting in February, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday.

Deteriorating political relations, tense at the best of times, have meant the bitter rivals have not played a bilateral series for over a decade -- with India last touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2008.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has received an email from the ICC (International Cricket Council), stating that the Indian board has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025," PCB spokesman Sami Ul Hasan told AFP.

"The PCB has forwarded that email to the government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance," Hasan added.